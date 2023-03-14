HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Halfmoon Town Hall will be open for Halfmoon Town residents who have lost power due to the winter storm. Sandwiches, bottled water, snacks, blankets, cots, and other items will be available.

The Town Hall will be open through the night until tomorrow and has an emergency generator that will provide heat and electricty. A Reverse 911 Call will be made to all Town residents to notify them of the availability. The Town has also been reaching out to and checking in on senior citizens and mobilizing transportation for those who cannot drive to the Halfmoon Town Hall.

“Earlier today I activated our emergency response plan that includes keeping Halfmoon Town Hall open this afternoon starting at 5 p.m. and going through the night and tomorrow if necessary,” said Kevin Tollisen, Halfmoon Town Supervisor. “There will be plenty of electricity, heat, food, water, blankets, and cots at our Town Hall for any Halfmoon resident that lost power during the storm.

“We’re also checking in with Halfmoon senior citizens and I’m asking everyone to please do likewise: check on elderly neighbors and anyone you think might need assistance. I also ask Town residents to please help us broadcast the message that Halfmoon Town Hall will be open beginning at 5 p.m. today, with plenty of heat, food, water, blankets, and cots for any Halfmoon residents that lost power.”