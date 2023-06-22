Traffic sign with flags reading Utilitary Work Ahead with traffic cones on road with electronic arrow pointing to the right to divert traffic

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Halfmoon announced plans to begin replacing the water main on Brigantine Drive in July. The town’s communication director believes the project is expected to take no more than six to eight weeks to complete.

The water main repair will look to improve the reliability and safety of the water supply for residents. During the construction, residents may experience temporary minor interruptions in their water services and traffic delays due to lane closures.

“This project will reduce the risk of water main breaks, leaks, and contamination, and ensure that we deliver high-quality water to our customers,” said Frank Tironi, Jr., Director of Water for the Town of Halfmoon.

“This water main replacement project is necessary and worthwhile for the long-term health and well-being of our community,” said Halfmoon Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen. “We are committed to continuing to provide safe and reliable water services to Halfmoon residents.”

For residents looking for more information about the project, please contact the Town of Halfmoon at (518) 371-7410, extension 2200.