HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Halfmoon spray park will be open for the summer starting this Memorial Day Weekend, officially opening Saturday. The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for weekdays from June 26 to August 4.

The spray park is located at 162 NY-236 in Clifton Park. It will close on October 1.

“The spray park is one of our most popular amenities and a sign that summer has arrived in Halfmoon,” said Halfmoon Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen. “We invite families to come and experience the joy of playing in the water and cooling off on a hot day. Our Town is proud to offer this wonderful facility for our community to enjoy.”