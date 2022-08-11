HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe is closing its doors after 15 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Melissa Craine, who co-owns the restaurant with her partner Sean Lee, said the property is being sold by their landlord. They made an offer to buy the property, but it was not accepted.

“This was a really difficult decision,” said Craine. “The amount of people that came in today, it’s just beautiful.”

Craine said she’s had amazing staff over the years. Since it was very busy on Wednesday and the restaurant was short-staffed, Craine called some employees who haven’t worked for her for years, and they showed up. She gives her many thanks to them.

The restaurant, located at 1613 Route 9, will be permanently closing on August 20 at 3 p.m., which is when their lease expires. As for the future, Craine said they may reopen the sandwich shop at some point, but not right now.

Craine and Lee do have another venture planned in Clifton Park. They plan to open in the fall and their current employees will be offered positions there.