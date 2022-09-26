HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man has won $5,000 A Week For Life on a scratch-off ticket. The New York Lottery said Andrew McClure claimed the top prize on the Set For Life scratch-off game.

According to the New York Lottery, the $10 ticket guarantees a minimum payout of $5 million. McClure elected to receive his prize in a single lump sum payment of $2,474,460 after required withholdings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Save More Beverage at 1512 Route 9 in Halfmoon. The New York Lottery said one top prize remains on the Set For Life game (#1472). Players can check the status of any scratch-off game on the New York Lottery website.

New York scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Officials said school districts in Saratoga County received $36,848,322 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that time.