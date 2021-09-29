Halfmoon man sentenced to life in prison on kidnapping, rape charges

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually abusing a woman in his trailer.
The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said John Heidrich kidnapped and sexually abused a 57-year-old Boston woman he met on a dating service. It happened from January 7-11, 2020.
He was sentenced Wednesday on 16 counts, including kidnapping and rape.
He will spend life behind bars.
