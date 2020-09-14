Halfmoon man reportedly bought vehicles with fraudulent checks

Anthony Aubin mugshot. (NYSP)

Anthony Aubin mugshot. (NYSP)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anthony F. Aubin, 30, of Halfmoon was arrested on Friday for allegedly using forged checks to buy and resell vehicles.

State police say their investigation showed that Aubin purchased several high-end vehicles using forged checks. He then sold the vehicles to third parties, according to the police.

Police arrest Aubin on Friday and charged him with two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. According to state sentencing guidelines, these two class C felonies are worth a maximum possible sentence of up to 30 years if he’s convicted.

If you or someone you know have been victimized by Aubin or Workhorse Rentals, LLC, contact State Police Investigator Northrup at (518) 383-8583.

