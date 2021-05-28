Halfmoon man convicted after illegally possessing a handgun, threatening to kill two men and baby

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a four day trial, a jury found Romano McCain, 48, of Halfmoon guilty of illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition and two counts of interstate threats to injure another person.

The evidence showed that in January 2020, McCain and a man had a dispute over a motorcycle vest purchase. The man was asked to pay $65 for it. While demanding payment, McCain sent the man Facebook messages saying: “Bro..just have my money….i play with guns..no fighting….and i always have one on me…you on that bs….pay me pay money,” followed by, “i will blow your [expletive] head off.”

Later that month, McCain had a falling out with separate man over money that McCain owed. On January 31, 2020, McCain sent the second man a Facebook message saying, “I will kill your dauther..bro..i dont know me….we at the strip in morning..be there…me and my girl…with the heat..see you there.”

The man had an infant daughter at the time and said “heat” was slang for a gun. The evidence showed that “the Strip” is an area on River Road in North Greenbush where people ride ATVs, dirt bikes, and motorcycles.

On February 23, 2020, McCain went to “the Strip” with his girlfriend, was in a fistfight, and then retrieved a rifle from his girlfriend’s truck. He then fired in the direction of a crowd of people. No one was injured in the shooting.

Five days later in the early-morning, the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and other law enforcement agencies performed a search warrant at McCain’s girlfriend’s house in Latham where McCain had spent the previous night.

While searching a chest at the foot of the bed, agents discovered a loaded .38 special caliber revolver. A box of ammunition for the revolver was discovered under a couch in the living room.

In a number of text messages, McCain threatened the use of firearms and referenced his possession of firearms with his girlfriend, including after the shooting on February 23, when he texted: “We got alot [sic] of guns.” While in possessing the revolver and ammunition, McCain had a domestic violence restraining order issued by the Albany City Court in June 2019.

At the sentencing scheduled for September 28, McCain faces: