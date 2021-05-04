Halfmoon man charged with felony larceny

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Christopher M. Greklek, 53, of Halfmoon over a $25K white-collar crime.

The Sheriff’s Office says Greklek allegedly stole merchandise and received unauthorized product markdowns valued at $24,303.68. The unlawful activity last from this January to March at the Home Depot Store on Crossings Boulevard in Halfmoon.

Police say they charged Greklek with third-degree grand larceny, a D class felony worth as much as seven years behind bars with a conviction.

