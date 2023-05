HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Halfmoon Farmer’s Market will be moving outdoors to Abele Park on Tuesday. The Farmer’s Market takes place every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., June through September.

If you are looking to become a vendor, you can email jharrell@townofhalfmoon.org or call Jennifer Harrell at (518) 371-7410, extension 2272.