HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town of Halfmoon has announced that their Farmer’s Market will be moving outdoors to Abele Park for the summer. The official opening day at the new location will be on May 31.

The Halfmoon Farmer’s Market, going into its sixth year, offers a wide assortment of fresh, local, and organic produce, as well as unique specialty items and crafts from a plethora of vendors. The outdoor market will be open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., from June to September.

Halfmoon Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen said “The Halfmoon Farmer’s Market is a wonderful asset for our Town and a source of pride for our community. We are excited to move the Farmer’s Market outdoors to Abele Park, where more people can enjoy the fresh air and the fresh produce. The Farmer’s Market is a great opportunity to meet our local farmers and vendors, and to taste the delicious difference of locally grown food.”

Abele Park is located on Harris Road in Halfmoon, next to the Halfmoon Municipal Center. For more information about how to apply as a vendor, please email Jennifer Harrell, Market Manager, or call (518)371-7410, extension 2272.