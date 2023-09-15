HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Halfmoon announced they will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Champlain Canal with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will be held on September 16 at the start of the Champlain Canal Trail Walk.

The canal, which connects the Hudson River to Lake Champlain, first opened on September 10, 1823. The ceremony will dedicate two historic markers for the Champlain Canal and the Waste Water Weir, funded by grants from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, aiming to highlight the canal’s significance and impact on the community.

“We are honored to receive these grants from the Pomeroy Foundation and to share our town’s rich history with the public. The Champlain Canal is a vital part of our past and present, and we are proud to celebrate its 200th anniversary with two beautiful commemorative historical markers.” said Halfmoon Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen.

Halfmoon Town Clerk Lynda Bryan stated that “We are delighted to have these markers as a reminder of Halfmoon’s strong connection to the canal and its crucial role in shaping our region’s commerce, communities, and culture. We are thrilled and honored that the Pomeroy Foundation chose Halfmoon as a grant recipient for the two historic markers. Happy Anniversary to the Champlain Canal on turning 200 this year – and here’s to 200 more terrific years for this historic community resource.”