HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Halfmoon will be hosting its sixth annual Veterans Memorial Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial in the Halfmoon Town Park. The park is located on Route 236 in Halfmoon.

“On behalf of myself and the Halfmoon Town Board and I would like to invite everyone to join us as we recognize the service and sacrifice of our men in women in uniform,” said Town of Halfmoon Supervisor Kevin Tollisen. “The names of all Veterans who are memorialized on the Memorial Walkway will be read aloud during the ceremony.”

Completed in 2017, the Veterans Memorial stands as a tribute “In Honor of all Veterans” past, present, and future. The memorial honors all branches of the armed forces, as well as Prisoners of War.