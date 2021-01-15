Hadley woman charged after assault, property damage

HALDEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 13 at about 6:15 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to Stewart Bridge Rd. in Hadley for reports of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Laurie Beach, 45, was arrested.

Beach caused about $1,500 in property damage, threatened people with a weapon, and injured someone with a weapon. All of this was done in the presence of children.

The Hadley woman was charged with:

Assault in the Second Degree (class D felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (class D felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

She was virtually arraigned and released on her own recognizance.