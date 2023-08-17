CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 34-year-old Hadley woman was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for driving while under the influence of drugs. Alicia L. Marcotte was taken into custody by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

Police say the DWAI charge stemmed from an incident on Hack Road in Corinth on July 18. Marcotte was arraigned in the Corinth Town Court and released to pre-trial services pending further action.