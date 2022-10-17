HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hadley man was arrested twice on the same day October 13, for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI). Jeffrey R. Nadeau, 37, was first found behind the wheel of a pickup truck at about 9:15 p.m., Troopers said. He had reportedly crashed into a utility pole.

He was arrested for DWI and taken to the State Police barracks in Wilton for processing, where Troopers say he recorded a 0.17% Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). Nadeau was issued tickets returnable to the Corinth Town Court on November 1 and released to a sober party.

Later that day, just after 4:30 p.m., Troopers were sent to Gailor Road in Wilton, after hearing that an SUV was parked partially on the road with the driver slumped behind the wheel. When they arrived, police say Nadeau was asleep in the driver seat of the running car.

This time, after his arrest, Nadeau allegedly recorded a 0.13% BAC. He was again released on appearance tickets, returnable to the Wilton Town Court on November 8.