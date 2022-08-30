HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley is closed until further notice due to unrooted trees from Tuesday’s storm. President Bob Grant said they are very fortunate that no one was injured as there was a league out on the course.

In a Facebook post, Grant said the golf club got slammed in the afternoon with high-speed winds. About 15 to 20 big trees were uprooted and debris was strung across the fairway. The good news is that the greens on the course were not damaged.

Bend of the River Golf Club will be welcoming people to help pick up branches and smaller debris starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. The club said it won’t be able to clean up the big trees until the insurance company looks over the damage.

You can take a look at some of the damage below: