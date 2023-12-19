SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Utica man virtually pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court Tuesday in connection to a shooting that involved an off-duty police officer that took place in Saratoga Springs on November 20, 2022. Alexander Colon pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted assault.

Colon was issued a conditional discharge and is required to stay out of trouble for one year. Colon and two other men from Utica were indicted in March.

“In my mind, this is more than satisfactory,” says Anthony LaFache, Colon’s Attorney. “My client has been through a lot. He was shot 6 times. Just beginning to make a comeback with his health.”