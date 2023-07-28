SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All aboard! The Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center will be hosting guided trolley tours of historic Saratoga Springs all August long on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25.00 a person.

The tours will include historic sights and discussions along Broadway, North Broadway, the Skidmore campus, the High Rock area, Saratoga Race Course, and Union Avenue. The trolleys are wheelchair accessible, and no food or drink except water is allowed on the tours.

For advanced reservations, guests can call (518) 587-3241. Tickets can be purchased the day of in person at the pick-up and drop-off location, at 297 Broadway, Saratoga Springs.