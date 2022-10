SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y (NEWS10) — Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.

The new park will be located at 37 High Rock Avenue, and will offer a small outdoor amphitheater, pathway, sitting benches and picnic tables once completed. Current and former members of the Saratoga Springs City Council will participate in the groundbreaking.