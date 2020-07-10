Greg Montgomery illustrates large mural for National Museum of Racing

Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Artist behind annual Travers Stakes posters, Greg Montgomery, created a one-of-a-kind mural for the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs.

Montgomery’s series of posters for the Travers Stakes race is the longest-running series by a single artist for a single event in racing history.

The mural will be revealed to the public when the museum reopens.

Closed for renovations since January, the museum was originally scheduled to open to the public on July 16 coinciding with opening day at Saratoga Race Course, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction. The museum is hopeful they’ll be able to open by September.

