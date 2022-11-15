GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Porter Corners Park in Greenfield was reportedly vandalized over the weekend. Recreation Director Rebecca Sewell said two dugouts, the main building, and several signs were graffitied.

Sewell thinks the vandalism happened on Saturday night, and they then came back on Sunday night. The vandalism was first spotted on Sunday morning and was reported to the Greenfield Parks & Recreation Department on Monday.

The graffiti at Porter Corners Park (photo credit: Town of Greenfield) The graffiti at Porter Corners Park (photo credit: Town of Greenfield)

A donation box down the street at the Porter Corners United Methodist Church was also vandalized, said Sewell. The park does not have any cameras, but Sewell said it shouldn’t be a problem to get them approved by the Town Board.

Sewell said all the park buildings were recently painted by the Parks Department over the summer. The graffiti has been painted over since the vandalism, said Sewell, but they couldn’t get the graffiti off the signs, so they’ll have to get new ones.

The vandalism was reported to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, said Sewell. If you saw anything or have any information about the vandalism, you can contact Rebecca Sewell at (518) 428-2267 or the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.