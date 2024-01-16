PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brookhaven Winter Park in Porter Corners, a hamlet in the town of Greenfield, is now open for the season. The town is celebrating with a Winterfest Celebration on Sunday, January 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WinterFest begins with a 2.5K and 5K Snowshoe Race. You can sign up for the races for $25 on the RunReg website. The rest of Winterfest includes a free opportunity for attendees to try out snowshoeing and cross-country skiing with equipment and instructors being onsite, as well as live music, food and drink specials, snowman building and other contests, games, and more.

When the snow falls in the winter, Brookhaven Golf Course turns into Brookhaven Winter Park, a free ski and snowshoe park. Greenfield’s Recreation Department offers seasonal Nordic ski rentals at a low cost.

On January 27, Brookhaven Winter Park will be holding its annual Full Moon Party and a Women’s Nordic Ski Clinic will be held on February 3. Another 5K snowshoe race is set for March 2.

Brookhaven also has a year-round, full-service restaurant and bar on site. The View at Brookhaven specializes in home-cooked meals and is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

The park features seven cross-country trails and two snowshoe loops for different skiing levels. Brookhaven is open from dawn to dusk.