GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County woman pleaded guilty to causing a deadly two-car crash in October 2021. Ashley Donovan, 27, of Greenfield, pleaded guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide.

Around 8:45 p.m. on October 9, 2021, prosecutors said Donovan was driving 91 miles per hour on Route 9N in Greenfield when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Lanie Drive. The speed limit in the area was 55 mph.

The other driver, Diane Welch, 62, died from her injuries. Three children in Donovan’s car were also injured. Donovan is scheduled to be sentenced in November.