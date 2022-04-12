GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On October 9, 2021, around 8:45 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the intersection of State Route 9N and Lanie Drive in Greenfield after hearing of a motor vehicle accident involving two cars. It was reported that several people were injured including three children, and a woman was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Members of the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene and found six people with various injuries. They were all taken to local hospitals. A woman, identified as Diane Welch, 62, succumbed to her injuries resulting from the crash after arriving at Albany Medical Center.

An investigation into the cause of the crash ensued by the Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit. As a result of that investigation, it was determined that Ashley R. Donovan, 26, of Greenfield Center was driving northbound on State Route 9N with four passengers in her car.

Welch was driving on Lanie Drive and entered the intersection, intending to travel southbound on State Route 9N. Further investigation revealed that Donovan was operating her vehicle at a speed of 91 miles per hour just seconds before the crash, which was recorded by the Event Data Recorder from the vehicle. Donovan’s vehicle struck Welch’s vehicle at the intersection.

Donovan was charged with exceeding the area speed limit of 55 miles per hour and driving at excessive speed with three children under the age of 16 in her car. Donovan was arraigned in the Town of Greenfield Court by the Honorable Karla Conway and released on her own recognizance.

Donovan is scheduled to re-appear in court at a later date. The other patients taken to the hospital after this crash have since been treated and released.