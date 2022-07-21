GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Greenfield is set to host its first-ever Summerfest on Saturday, August 6. The event will be held in Middle Grove Town Park.

There will be live music from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The lineup features local musicians Happenstance, Elizabeth Conant, Out of Reach, and New American Cuisine. Snacks and candy will be for sale. Hot food will also be available at the Greenfield Lions Club food truck.

The event includes a movie showing of Disney’s “Encanto” starting at dusk around 8:15 p.m. Attendees can bring a lawn chair, picnic blanket, or watch from their car drive-in movie style.

You can call (518) 428-2267 for more information. A rain date has not yet been determined.