Greenfield teen uses birthday money to donate food to local pantry

Food pantries and school districts are ramping up their plans to feed kids during the summer break. And due to the coronavirus, more families are in need this year.

But, if the pandemic was the storm- the 518 community response has been the rainbow.

The Greenfield Food Pantry recieved a huge donation over the weekend from one of their young residents, Klowee Middlebrook.

Klowee told News10’s Anya Tucker that it began when a friend told Klowee that her family was struggling.

Anya: “How did that make you feel?”

Klowee: “It made me feel sad because it made me realize how much I have.”

Klowee understands what “food insecurity” means, having voluneteered at the Greenfiled Food Pantry for years.

She decided to do something to help.

Her 13th birthday was coming up and because social distancing would not allow for a party, she asked her parents for a different kind of gift.

“I was like, ‘Can I take my birthday money that you give me every year and use it for food to give to the food pantry?’, said Klowee.

Unbeknownst to her, Klowee’s parents secretly start their own collection on facebook.

A total donation of more than 3 thousand dollars worth of food.

“And we surpirsed her with a drive by food pantry collection,” said Kristi Middlebrook, Klowee’s mom.

The family then delivered the boxes to the food pantry.

“Well, we walked in today and the whole back room was full,” said Patty Schwartzbeck of the Greenfield Food Pantry.

And Rebecca Sewell with the food pantry added, “She [Klowee] went above and beyond. She is just a great reisdent of the town of Greenfield. And the Town of Greenfield just thingks she’s teriffic.”

Anya asks Kristi: “Are you proud of your daughter?”

Kristi: “We are very proud of her. It is very obvious that there’s a lot of people who need help right now. Just look around and give help when you can.”