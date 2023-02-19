BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenfield man was sentenced for an attempted rape charge in Saratoga County Court on Friday, February 17. Jonathan M. Aronson, 52, will serve 3.5 years incarcerated followed up by 15 years on parole.

Aronson was arrested after a year-long investigation on Jan. 5, 2022. Prosecutors said he drugged and molested an 11-year-old girl on New Year’s Day, 2021. As part of his plea deal, he was sentenced only on a single charge of first-degree attempted rape, a violent felony.

He was originally charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape, felonies. He also faced a misdemeanor child endangerment count. According to court documents, Aronson provided alcohol and marijuana to the 11-year-old on Jan. 1, 2021, and then raped her.