GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Elijah J. Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Captain Jeffrey Brown of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Taylor did not have a pistol permit, and that his gun was a “ghost gun.” No one was injured during the incident, he said.

Taylor was arraigned before the Hon. Conway in the Town of Greenfield Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond, or $50,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in the Town of Greenfield Court at a later date.