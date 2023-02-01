GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenfield man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after he allegedly punched a sheriff’s deputy in the face. According to a news release, it happened on Monday, January 30, after Christopher W. Crumble, 27, was arrested for pulling the hair of a person who had an order of protection against him.

Crumble was charged with felonies of assault and criminal contempt, along with misdemeanor resisting arrest and harassment. He was arraigned in Corinth Town Court before Judge Woodcock, who sent him to Saratoga County Jail with a bail of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Greenfield Town Court at a later date. No further details were immediately available.