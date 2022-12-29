BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenfield man pleaded guilty to attempted rape in Saratoga County Court on Friday, December 23, after prosecutors say he drugged and molested an 11-year-old girl on New Year’s Day, 2021. Jonathan M. Aronson, 51, was arrested after a year-long investigation, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

He was originally charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape, felonies. He also faced a misdemeanor child endangerment count.

According to court documents, Aronson provided alcohol and marijuana to the 11-year-old on Jan. 1, 2021, and then raped her.

As part of an apparent plea deal, Aronson will only be sentenced on a single charge of first-degree attempted rape, a violent felony. The offense is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, along with 10 years of probation. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023, at 2 p.m.