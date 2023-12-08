WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Graphite Range Community Forest is now open to the public! The community-managed forest is located just a few miles from downtown Saratoga Springs and contains over five miles of multi-use trails for activities, including hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Graphite Range Community Forest to our community and visitors alike,” said Theodore T. Kusnierz, Jr., Chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors (Moreau). “The trail is a welcome addition to Saratoga County’s already robust trail system. Our goal is to promote an appreciation for the natural beauty in our region while fostering a sense of camaraderie among outdoor enthusiasts.”

Visitors to the community forest can also take a walk through history as part of the property was used for mining graphite between 1908 and 1922. There are still traces of the mining operation, including mine shaft openings.

Trails can also be used for birdwatching and observing local flora and fauna. There are well-maintained paths for visitors with varying physical disabilities and clearly marked routes to ensure a safe experience.