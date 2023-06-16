WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Grant Cottage in Saratoga County is set to reopen Saturday after an extensive preservation project inside the building. Grant Cottage was the final home of the 18th president of the United States of America, Ulysses S. Grant.

The cottage for closed while an advanced fire suppression system was installed. It was the first the furnishings in the cottage were removed from the building since 1885.

“We had no furniture in it for the last nine months because we were able to put in a fire suppression system unlike virtually any other historic house in the country,” said Beth J. Merrill, the executive director of the U.S. Grant Cottage State Historic Site.

Besides house tours, there are a variety of ways to soak up the history of the historic site. Want to explore nature in a scenic place? The Mt. McGregor Hidden History Tour involves continuous hiking over varied terrain for approximately 1 mile. Adequate footwear and clothing as well as insect and sun repellant are recommended for safety and enjoyment purposes. You can also stop by the gift shop, check out Visitor Center exhibits, enjoy outdoor interpretive panels, soak in views from the observation binoculars, walk the path to the Overlook, and listen to self-guided audio grounds tour.

The hidden treasure was featured in History Channel’s docuseries called ‘Grant’ in 2020. U.S. Grant Cottage State Historic Site Operations Manager Ben Kemp was interviewed and featured in the series. Grant Cottage is located at 1000 Mount McGregor Road in Wilton.

