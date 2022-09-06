MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The GlobalFoundries-Town of Malta Foundation has opened grant applications to support local community organizations. The applications are due by October 31.

The Foundation manages an investment fund that provides annual grants to organizations, programs, and projects. These include not-for-profit corporations, charitable organizations, community arts and theater groups, community historical sites, special events, education programs, and sports and recreation activities.

Each year, the Foundation looks for projects that are creative, innovative, inclusive, and benefit the local Malta community. In 2011, the GlobalFoundries-Malta Foundation awarded $37,500 to 13 local organizations during its first round of grant funding. In 2012, the grant funding and the number of organizations almost doubled.

Applications for grant funding can be submitted electronically or can be downloaded and mailed to the Foundation. Instructions and links for the application can be found on the Foundation’s website.