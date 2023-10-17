BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa man who reportedly attacked Bernard Rodgers with a baseball bat in March 2022 is facing new charges. Pharrin Michael Greene, 46, was arraigned on a second indictment on charges including first-degree manslaughter.

Greene is accused of striking Bernard Rodgers in the side of the head with an aluminum bat. During the altercation, Rodgers suffered a laceration to his liver. Rodgers was initially treated at the Albany Medical Center. He later passed away on August 15, 2022.

Additional charges in the second indictment are assault in the first degree and two counts of burglary in the first degree.