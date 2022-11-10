MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week. Police claim two children were in the car with Nichole L. Politsch, 33, when she wrecked, along with one other adult.

Troopers were sent to Malta Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. When they arrived, officers had Politsch and the two kids rushed to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Malta Avenue was closed for about five hours for utility repairs after the crash, police said.

After launching an investigation, Troopers learned that Politsch had been driving without a valid license and that she had drugs on her at the time of the crash, police said. Politsch was evaluated by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert (DRE), a blood sample was collected, and she was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child, according to police.

Politsch was processed at the State Police barracks in Saratoga on Monday. She was issued tickets returnable to Malta Town Court on November 10 and released.