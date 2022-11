MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries is cutting jobs and initiating a hiring freeze despite a 22 percent increase in revenue in the third quarter this year compared to last year.

The company recently announced a $4.2 billion partnership with Qualcomm after the passage of the CHIPS Act. The company is also planning to expand its headquarters in Malta.

A spokesperson said GlobaFoundries is taking a proactive approach to contain costs because of the current economic environment.