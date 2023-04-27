MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries has taken another step toward expanding its manufacturing facility in Malta. The company has completed its purchase of about 800 acres of additional land that’s next to its current facility.

It now owns the entire property, which used to be known as the Luther Forest Technology campus. The company said it will have the flexibility to add more manufacturing capacity.

GlobalFoundries announced earlier in the year that it has become the main chip producer for General Motors.