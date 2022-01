GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports arresting Christopher C. Bradt, 27, of Glenville on rape charges. Police say the arrest took place on Wednesday.

According to police, Bradt met a woman on a dating app. They say he went to her house in Halfmoon on June 23 and forced her to have sex.

Bradt was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court on the following charges: