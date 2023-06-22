SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Everyone will walk away a winner on these days in Saratoga. The Saratoga Race Course has announced the four days fans can receive promotional items at the gates.

Friday, July 21 – Cooler jug

– Cooler jug Friday, August 11 – T-shirt

– T-shirt Friday, August 18 – Bucket hat

– Bucket hat Friday, September 1 – Tote bag

The opening day for the track will be on Thursday, July 13. Don’t miss out on these fan-favorite winners on Fridays throughout the season with all of them being hands-down front-runners coming down the home stretch.