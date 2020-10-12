Girl Scouts launch outdoor and virtual recruitment series

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York will host a series of outdoor and virtual recruitment events this week. In-person, outdoor events will offer self-guided activities at sites throughout the Capital Region.

Girl Scouts helps girls develop the self-confidence to express themselves and explore new experiences. Area girls or their families who are interested in participating must register online, as space is limited in light of the pandemic. Send an email to membership@girlscoutsneny.org for registration information for the following:

Tuesday, October 13 at Camp Is-Sho-Da in East Greenbush from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 13 at Camp Tapawingo in Plattsburgh from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 15 at Camp Is-Sho-Da in East Greenbush from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 17 at Camp Woodhaven in Galway from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 18 at Camp Hidden Lake in Lake George from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Now, more than ever, Girl Scouts is playing a crucial role for girls everywhere as we continue to provide them with opportunities to connect with each other and experience different activities,” said GSNENY Director of Membership, Sheri Gourley. “With these events, we hope that more girls will join Girl Scouts so they may continue to learn and grow in a girl-led environment.”

Along with their in-person events, GSNENY also has a virtual Discover Girl Scouts series, including Discover Daisies and Discover Brownies, which teaches the basics of Girl Scouts, like the GS Promise and the GS Law; Coffee Chats, for parents to speak with a recruiter; and S’more Family Fun, a family activity presenting information on the impacts of scouting on girls.

GSNENY welcomes girls in grades kindergarten through twelve to join for the upcoming 2020 to 2021 season.

