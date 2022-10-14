SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs History Museum and Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center have announced a new seasonal guided trolley tour during the Halloween season. The tour covers many ghostly locations in Saratoga Springs including the Canfield Casino.

The tours will be led by Saratoga Springs History Museum President and local historian Charlie Kuenzel. The stories are derived from research by noted ghost hunter David Pitkin and other paranormal investigators.

The tours will start in front of the visitor center at 279 Broadway on October 20 and 25 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The tour is adults only with tickets at $35. Call the Saratoga Heritage Area Visitor Center at (518) 587-3241 to purchase tickets.