SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yaddo Garden Ghost Tours will be offered through October 30, at Yaddo, 312 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs. Tours are $10 per person. It is important to note that no tours will be offered on September 30 or October 7, due to private events.

Ghost tour drop ins are offered on Fridays and Sundays, and visitors should meet at the parking lot entrance to the garden at 4 p.m. Guests may only pay for tickets using cash or checks. Tours are roughly an hour long.

Garden only ghost tours include historic information about Yaddo, the gardens, and ghost sightings. The grounds of Yaddo, including the gardens, are a privately funded, nonprofit artist retreat established by the Trask family in 1893. The gardens are the only area on the grounds of Yaddo that are open to the public.