SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ghent man was arrested following an investigation into illegal narcotic sales in and around Saratoga Springs. Thomas Bayer, 58, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued by the City Court of Saratoga Springs.

Bayer was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. He was arraigned in City Court and released without bail.

Bayer is due back in court on December 14. The Saratoga Springs Police Department was assisted by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Officer Narcotics Unit, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Capital District Task Force.