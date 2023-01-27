SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ready for some good food? Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce announces the return of Saratoga County Restaurant Week. All Saratoga County restaurants are encouraged to participate!

The food celebration will take place from Wednesday, March 22 through Thursday, March 30. Restaurants have the option to offer menus for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, setting a prix fixe menu of their choice. The chamber advises restaurants to register as soon as possible to ensure inclusion in promotions across social media, email and their website. To register, go to the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce website. Registration ends on Friday, February 17. For more information visit the website or contact Andrea Cole at acole@saratoga.org.