Gas was $3.96 per gallon at Citgo located at 253 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa on Wednesday (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some gas stations in Ballston Spa have fallen below the $4 per gallon mark for regular gas. According to GasBuddy, the Ballston Spa area has the lowest gas prices in the Capital Region.

As of Wednesday morning, Citgo located at 253 Milton Avenue had regular gas for $3.96 per gallon. USA Gasoline located at 991 Route 67 had regular gas for $3.99.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in the Capital Region have fallen about nine cents in the past week, for an average price of $4.62. Compared to a year ago, the average price of gas was $3.14 in the Albany area. The national average is currently $4.46.

Regular gas prices in Ballston Spa

$3.96 at Citgo, 253 Milton Avenue

$3.99 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67

$4.04 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road

$4.08 at Cumberland Farms, 75 Milton Avenue

$4.10 at Valero, 1324 Saratoga Road

$4.15 at Union Food Mart, 2 South Street

$4.25 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue

$4.29 at Stewart’s Shops, 170 Church Avenue

$4.35 at Sunoco, 2135 Doubleday Ave

In addition to these low gas prices, the Cumberland Farms at 451 Geyser Road in Milton is $4.12, Alltown Fresh at 1410 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady is $4.29, and Mobil at 1120 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady is $4.33, according to GasBuddy.