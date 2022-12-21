BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some gas stations in Ballston Spa have fallen below the $3 per gallon mark for regular gas. According to GasBuddy, the Ballston Spa area has the lowest gas prices in the Capital Region.

As of Wednesday morning, Citgo located at 253 Milton Avenue had regular gas for $2.97 per gallon. Runway Express at 1402 Saratoga Road and Valero at 1324 Saratoga Road were both $2.99 if you paid with cash.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in the Capital Region have fallen about eight cents in the past week, for an average price of $3.44. Compared to a month ago, the average price of gas was $3.91 in the Albany area. The national average is currently $3.07.

Regular gas prices in Ballston Spa

$2.97 at Citgo, 253 Milton Avenue

$2.99 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road

$2.99 at Valero, 1324 Saratoga Road

$3.03 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67

$3.05 at Union Food Mart, 2 South Street

$3.05 at Sunoco, 2135 Doubleday Ave

$3.09 at Cumberland Farms, 75 Milton Avenue

$3.09 at Stewart’s Shops, 170 Church Avenue

$3.09 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue

In addition to these low gas prices, the Cumberland Farms at 84 Bay Street in Glens Falls is $3 per gallon, and Runway Express at 1309 Altamont Avenue in Rotterdam is $3.17, according to GasBuddy.