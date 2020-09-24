‘Garrow’ film screening at Malta Drive-In

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The independent film “Garrow” is screening at the Malta Drive-In Theatre Thursday night. The box office opens at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 7:05 p.m.

The horror flick has a local history angle. It tells the story of Robert Garrow, a rapist and serial killer active in the Adirondacks in the ’70s. The film depicts him as a violent charmer wielding a knife.

A massive manhunt targeting Garrow in 1973 disrupted travel throughout the region. He escaped prison in 1978, which launched another manhunt and grew Garrow’s sinister reputation.

A short documentary on Captain Mike Halloran—”Iron-Mike”—who helped investigate the Garrow case for years, will be shown ahead of the feature. The director, many actors, and members of production will be present for the screening and interacting with the audience.

The family of Lori Kelly-Bailey, the film’s director, had personal connections with the Garrows. After exhaustive research, she filmed in authentic locations with actors genuinely connected to the story.

LATEST STORIES