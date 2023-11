CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is taking place after a garage fire in Clifton Park Wednesday. The fire took place just after 6 p.m. in the area of Kinns Road and Carlton Road.

Multiple departments arrived on the scene to help put out the fire. Kinns Road was closed while crews battled the fire.

There were several cars and propane tanks inside the garage. No one was hurt, and the cause remains under investigation.