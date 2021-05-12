Gansevoort woman pleads guilty to $30K in SSI fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Justice, 75-year-old Santa Sanabria—also known as Santa Cordero—of Gansevoort pleaded guilty to social security benefits fraud.

The plea means that Sanabria admitted to using two different names and social security numbers to collect double the benefits. She applied for and received social security benefits under both her maiden and married names.

Sanabria received the extra social security income—$30,510.90—from July 2012 through September 2017.

At her sentencing in September, Sanabria faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and $250,000 in fines.

SSI is a needs-based program for elderly, blind, and disabled individuals.